Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones combined for 58 points in Spurs win over Rockets

In the first appearance of the I-10 Rivalry this season, the Houston Rockets came to San Antonio to face the Spurs in a battle that showcased the bottom two Western Conference teams. The Spurs would be without one of their top scorers in Devin Vassell due to a knee injury. Keita Bates-Diop (foot), Jeremy Sochan (quad), and Jakob Poeltl (knee) were also out due to their respective injuries. The game was back and forth until the third quarter when the Spurs outscored the Rockets 39-23. The Spurs ultimately won the game 118-109, effectively ending their 11-game losing streak.

Keldon “Big Body” Johnson had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 32 points on a scorching 66% from the field (14/21 FG) (3/6 3PT), along with seven rebounds and an assist. It’s nice to see him get out of his shooting slump during the losing streak.

Watch KJ put a poster on Rockets rookie Jabari Smith II!

It seemed Big Body had no trouble getting to the rim against Smith again.

The Mustang is in his bag early

Oh, and again.

This is also a great time to mention KJ is shooting 35% from three this season.

KELDON JOHNSON FOR THREEEE

The Spurs’ floor general Tre Jones scored a career-high 26 points on 10/16 shooting to go along with five assists and three rebounds. With Vassell out, it’s a great sign to see Tre not afraid to get aggressive in scoring the ball.

Here he got the Spurs started by starting some nice ball movement that led to a Zach Collins floater.

solid ball movement

Look how easy Tre got to the rim by seemingly gliding for the nice layup.

All aboard the Tre Jones Express @Tre3Jones

CHARLES BASSEY IS A GROWN MAN. Here’s one of his four blocks that got sent to the AT&T Center parking lot. He also finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Not to mention he also didn’t miss! (3/3 FG) (4/4 FT)

It’s great to see Josh Richardson back in action. He finished with 12 points, two assists, and two rebounds off the bench. Here he knocks down one of his three triples on the night.

And he drains another laser here.

Dialed in from deeep

One of the best highlights on the night: J-Rich floats it up for Bassey for the alley-oop slam off the pick and roll.

Collins filled in for the injured Poeltl once again and delivered with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Here he shows off the nice hook shot over Smith.

Zach's got the moves

It was just good to watch a win again. And as always, here are the full game highlights.