The Genesis of the Spurs “Big 3”

Last Sunday, Tim Duncan was the Spurs “Welcome Back” honoree.

Cramming just over a minute of highlights for the greatest power forward of all time seems hardly enough time, so the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel had dug deeper into Big Fun as well as his partners in crime.

On Wednesday, the series dropped Episode 7 on Tony Parker.

Episode 8 features Manu Ginobili and will release today. Check back to this post for a link.

Happy Friday, Spurs fans. Spurs play a mid-afternoon game against the Heat on Saturday, check for the time difference.

