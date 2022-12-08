The Spurs should strongly consider signing Sharife Cooper

The San Antonio Spurs have produced the worst offense and defense in the NBA over the last month, and while there is no quick fix for the latter, signing Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract could mitigate their scoring woes to an extent. PATFO would have to waive Alize Johnson and elevate Charles Bassey to a standard deal to get that done, but why not?

Cooper is a former second-round pick who the Atlanta Hawks waived this offseason after a subpar showing at Las Vegas Summer League. A thumb injury contributed to his slump, though he has fully recovered and looked like the best player in the G League, averaging 25.1 points and 6.9 assists per game on .494/.444/.772 shooting splits for the Cleveland Charge.

Gregg Popovich desperately needs another natural ball-handler to brace the second unit. Cooper could plug that hole until Blake Wesley is healthy enough to return from an MCL sprain later this month. At best, the Silver and Black unearth a diamond in the rough. At worst, they have more point guard depth and another talented player to send to their Austin affiliate.

For a closer look at how Sharife Cooper has dominated the G League and why he makes sense for the Silver and Black, check out my two-part film breakdown on the 21-year-old point guard.

(Pounders can stay up to date with my latest videos by subscribing to my channel.)