It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets

It’s finally here: The Battle for the Basement, the Clash of the Cellar-Dwellers, the Bash of the Bottom Feeders, the War of the Worst ... I got a million of ‘em, folks. But actually, the Rockets have been playing pretty well lately, winning two of their last three, including a one point win over the Suns, who were last seen in San Antonio administering a serious whipping to the reeling Spurs. This looks on paper like it might the 12th straight loss for the Silver and Black, but anything could happen.

Today happens to be this writer’s birthday, which means that the Spurs owe me a win. There’s a chance that one or more of Jeremy Sochan, Josh Richardson, and/or Jakob Poeltl will return the lineup tonight, and also we should see the return of Gregg Popovich to the Spurs bench. It’s really a good night to break that loss streak, and then they can get back to tanking in Miami on Saturday afternoon against the Heat.

Game Prediction:

Adam Silver will call at halftime and allow the Spurs to forfeit the rest of their games this season and claim the first overall pick, as a consideration to NBA fans who might accidentally see one of their games.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

December 8, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5,



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.