It’s beginning to look a lot like Spurs-mas

The weather outside is muggy, humidity really bugs me. But I don’t let it show, it won’t snow, it won’t snow, it won’t snow.

Okay, Texas weather is usually not “Christmaslike.” I mean, they don’t film holiday classics in The Alamo City for a reason. But despite the muddy transition from summer into the holidays, We here at Casa Duarte get into the spirit. And for this Spurs fan, decorating in Silver and Black is essential.

The nutcracker, a gift from my mother-in-law, stands tall on our kitchen counter. But it is the tree where many Spurs logos can be found.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Spursmas, all over my house.

Spurs sneakers, his and hers for my daughter and I, are now one of the first ornaments she puts on the tree. I still find it soothing she wants them together because we are still peas in a pod. As she ages, the odds of this directly decrease. This year, I’m soaking it up.

You waited all year long. You know what I want. Come on, put it on. Put your ugly Christmas sweater on.

It may be only a t-shirt, but it still qualifies for an ugly Christmas sweatshirt.

Can’t wait to see what other trinkets and gay apparel are appropriated this season.

How about you? How do you prepare for the holidays?

