Another Daddy-Daughter Date Night, another Spurs bobblehead

On Friday, December 2nd, the San Antonio Spurs hosted their 1999 Championship night. The spotlight player was “The Memorial Day Miracle” Sean Elliott, and the first 10,000 fans got a David Robinson bobblehead.

Once again, my daughter and I utilized the evening for a date night. Starting the night with the Curtsied Experience, we found ourselves in the lower bowl watching the exciting young players warm up.

Isaiah Roby was the first, practicing the pick-and-roll setting him up for some three ball shots.

Romeo Langford, who has been wowing the crowd and making a name for himself was also sharing the court.

As Roby and Langford headed back, Keith Bates-Diop stepped onto the court and went on a tear of nailing threes from all over. There was a stretch of art least a dozen makes before he missed.

At the same time, Tre Jones made his way up working on his quick moves to basket as well as his developing three.

The third round brought the Spurs big men. Zach Collins was working on his long ball as well as his inside game.

And Gorge Dieng started his warm up with a half court shot.

We made our way to our seats, but on the way saw Sean Elliott signing autographs and enjoyed some Whataburger before seeing Keldon and Devin complete the warm up series before tip off.

We’re now two for two on bobbleheads and my daughter’s barge is starting to take shape.

Next bobblehead night is December 12th when the Spurs 50th anniversary highlights the 2003 Championship with a Tim Duncan bobblehead.

