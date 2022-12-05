Keldon Johnson broke out of his cold spell against the Suns

Almost like clockwork, the San Antonio Spurs extended their losing streak to 11 games, falling to the first-place Phoenix Suns in a lopsided matchup that was competitive early but devolved into a massive blowout following a listless 11-point second-quarter effort from the Silver and Black.

Despite another humiliating defeat on their home court, there were some bright spots from the youngsters. Keldon Johnson was in the middle of an all-time shooting slump heading into this contest, but he snapped his cold spell with 27 points while going an efficient 11-of-23 from the field.

San Antonio started the contest on a heater, vaulting ahead 7-0 after Keita Bates-Diop stripped the basketball from Devin Booker and Tre Jones took it coast-to-coast for an uncontested layup.

Devin Vassell was a part of the Spurs’ smooth sailing in the first quarter, as he got to his spots and scored on command, including this beautiful backdoor cut on Mikal Bridges for a one-handed slam.

Keldon Johnson also contributed to the competitive back-and-forth with Phoenix in the opening frame, using a few power dribbles to get closer to the basket before tossing in a teardrop from the middle of the paint.

The third-year forward has rarely ventured into the midrange this season, but he showed off his budding in-between game, confidently strolling into an off-the-dribble jumper with Deandre Ayton putting a hand in his face.

Keita Bates-Diop seems to have a knack for getting open without the ball, and the fifth-year combo forward drifted into the corner in semi-transition for a wide-open catch-and-shoot three-pointer.

