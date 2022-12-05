Spurs “Welcome Back” series highlights Sean Elliott

As mentioned last week, the Spurs have been making the most of the 50th anniversary home games by spotlighting a former member of the Spurs Organization.

Becky Hammon, Manu Ginobili, Ian Mahinmi, Paul Pressey, Danny Ferry, and Antonio Daniels have all taken center court between the first two frames to receive applause from the nome crowd. In many cases, they stick around and visit with Bill and Sean on the Bally Sports telecast.

On Friday, the Spurs hosted 1999 Championship Night. the first 10,000 fans in attendance received a commemorative David Robinson bobblehead.

And before the game, the fans were treated to an opportunity to meet and greet (and get an autograph) with the great Sean Elliott.

He spent some time with the long line of fans before hopping down curtsied to join the telecast. He was then introduced at the break, and although he didn’t step onto the court (he was in the middle of broadcasting the game), he was projected on the Jumbotron for the crowd to celebrate.

