It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Suns

The Spurs loss streak is in double digits, with no end in sight. Today, they face the Phoenix Suns, on Sun-day afternoon. Is that a bad omen? This year, there are no other kinds of omens for the struggling Spurs, who are missing several key contributors while their best player (Keldon Johnson) is in a deep, deep, deep (I mean Mariana Trench deep) slump and shows no signs of emerging.

Devin Vassell has probably supplanted Keldon as the Spurs best player this year, but he won’t be enough to overcome the Suns, who are coming off a loss to the Spurs’ cellar-rivals the Houston Rockets. If the Spurs lose another this afternoon, they can seize sole possession of last place in the western conference, at least until Monday when the Rockets face the Sixers.

Maybe being in the cellar isn’t all bad. I hear there might be wine there. My friend, Montressor, has invited me to visit the basement later for a special cask he has been saving for me. I may write an article about it.

Game Prediction:

Devin Booker will miss the bus to the arena, because he doesn’t do early start times.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

December 4, 2022 | 3:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW, SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.