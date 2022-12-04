Spurs The Ring of The Rowel episode 5

For most fans of the San Antonio Spurs, there is one head coach - Gregg Popovich. But before Coach Pop, there were many personalities, styles, and lasting legacies of various Spurs’ head coaches.

During the 50th anniversary, the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel explores different aspects of the Spurs storied history.

“Roaming the Sidelines” introduces young fans to Bob Bass, Doug Moe, John Lucas, Stan Albeck, Larry Brown, John Lucas and other coaches. For those of us who lived those years with the Spurs, the footage is classic and the reminders really take the viewer back.

