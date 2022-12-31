It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Mavericks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s the final game of 2022, a year that has brought about huge changes for the San Antonio Spurs, who are in a state of transition this year, but still have managed to play entertaining basketball games for the fans, at least up until the last few moments of close games. Tonight they face the Dallas Mavericks who, because of losing Jalen Brunson to free agency this summer, are trying to contend with just one superstar, which isn’t a formula that’s been very successful in the league in the last couple of decades. Teams with one identifiable star tend to lose steam in the playoffs when their opponents become focused on stopping the best players and they lone offensive threat gets worn down.

If anyone can overcome that pattern, it might be Doncic, who seems to thrive under pressure, leading a 9 point comeback in the last 33 seconds against the New York Knicks earlier this week. The same Knicks that the Spurs beat 122-115 on Thursday, behind 30 points from Keldon Johnson, and overall solid performances from the starters. Devin Vassell is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game, so the Spurs will have to platoon defenders on Doncic, who is too big and strong for Tre Jones to defend solo. Romeo Langford has the length and he might draw the assignment for a good portion of the game. The Spurs won’t be able to keep Luka from scoring a lot of points, but if they can keep the rest of the Mavericks’ scoring to a minimum, they should be able to make this a competitive game.

It’s an early game, so there will be plenty of time to catch the Spurs and do your New Year’s celebrations after. Everyone be safe and have a great time!

Game Prediction:

Luka Doncic will get a technical foul for what the referee believes is a Serbian curse word, but actually was a compliment about his haircut. Pop will translate for the ref, and the infraction will be rescinded.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!! And Happy New Year.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

December 31, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



