Takeaways from the Spurs “Star Wars Night”

Thursday night was Star Wars Night at the AT&T Center. Fans from destinations all over the galaxy converged in an attempt to rally the Rebel Alliance led by Keldon Johnson against the evils of the Empire State City, NYC.

Of course there was a special t-shirt available.

There were also droves in costumes - some fans and the Spurs Hype Squad.

It was also another excuse for my daughter and I to overlap two of our favorite hobbies - Spurs and Star Wars.

We enjoyed some Whataburger and popcorn while cheering on the Spurs who had a really good night. Considering Devin Vassell wasn't available, Romeo Langford made sure his presence was felt all over the AT&T Center. A true Jedi if ever there was.

The Coyote made an appearance near our section and Elizabeth decided she wanted her picture with him. He was having quite a busy night and was in motion. We fans all looked like paparazzi as a crowd moved with him. At my daughter’s request, I have not included any photos of her with The Coyote, but I can assure you they were ridiculously adorable.

The Spurs are home tonight against the I-35 rival Dallas Mavericks. Ring in the new year with the Good Guys.

Have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s and May the Force Be With You.

