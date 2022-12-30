 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keldon Johnson drops 30 in Spurs win over Knicks

San Antonio beat New York for the first time since March 2nd, 2021.

DanielSprague
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing loss against the Thunder on Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs looked to get back in the win column Thursday night versus the New York Knicks at home. The Spurs overcame a rusty start full of early foul trouble and turnovers and ended the first quarter with a 38-29 lead, never looking back. They overcame a combined 77-point effort from Julius Randle (41) and Immanuel Quickley (36) in a 122-115 victory.

Keldon Johnson once again led the charge for the Spurs dropping a 30-piece with three rebounds, an assist, and two blocks. He really stepped up after air balling a three and having early foul trouble.

Here he converts the tough and-one over Isaiah Hartenstein.

How about a hook shot over Quickley?

It wouldn’t be a stellar Keldon performance without a three-ball.

And another one.

It’s also important to note Devin Vassell was out for this game due to a knee injury. Romeo Langford would get the start in his place, and as a result, he dropped a career-high 23 points. He also finished with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Known for being a good defender, it’s nice to see Romeo be aggressive when he’s given opportunities to shine.

Look at the hustle on the put-back slam!

Here’s another slam; this time off the Malaki Branham assist.

Corner Specialist badge activated.

As for the rest of the supporting cast, Tre Jones got the Spurs on the board first with a blazing layup. He had himself a nice all-around game with 13 points, eight rebounds, a block, and six assists.

Here’s Jakob Poeltl putting his head down and driving to the basket over Mitchell Robinson. He finished with a near double-double with nine points and 12 boards. He also had two assists and two blocks.

Stanley Johnson had himself a nice game off the bench with nine points, six boards, and two assists. Here’s one of his two three-balls.

Josh Richardson beat the first quarter buzzer with a step-back three over Evan Fournier. He has to be near the top of the list of players with multiple non fourth quarter buzzer-beaters this season. He finished with nine points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

It’s been said many times this season that teams should not sleep on Tre as a corner specialist. It’s almost like they don’t listen.

Jeremy Sochan always is must-see TV when he goes in for a ferocious slam. He finished with 12 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Here is another angle with added crispiness.

Here’s that other Stanley three you were looking for.

And as always, here are the full game highlights.

