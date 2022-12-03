What We Learned From the Spurs’ loss to the Pelicans

Being from and living in Germany, watching live games of the San Antonio Spurs comes only with sacrifice. Except for the very rare occasions when the Spurs have one of those Sunday matinee games, or when they play in Boston or New York on a Friday or Saturday night, I have to interrupt my sleep.

It’s not pleasant being woken up by the alarm bell after only three or four hours of sleep. And it’s hard to make your way out of bed, into the living room, onto the couch — and, once there, not fall asleep again straight away. Because that happens.

Being awake when the game tips off is no guarantee that you’re going to see much of the game. I’m only reliably awake when I make it, say, halfway through the first quarter. Sounds crazy to even do that, doesn’t it?

Here’s something even crazier: In my first job after graduating from university, I didn’t really have to interrupt my sleep to watch the Spurs live: I went to bed at 10pm, got up at 2am, watched basketball and went to work. Because my shift started at 5am.

These days, my body is no longer able to cope with only four hours of sleep. No problem, though. Because I no longer have to work early shifts. I’m currently sleeping more hours than ever before in my adult life – also because my willingness to interrupt my sleep for live basketball is right now, in late 2022, lower than ever before.

So, when the Spurs are playing Pelicans on a Friday night, watching the game live isn’t even in consideration. Because the Spurs are likely losing anyway. And it’s more bearable watching them lose after nine hours of uninterrupted sleep. Which is what I did this morning.

Takeaways