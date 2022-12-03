The Sound of Spurs podcast episode 4

Bill Schoening’s Spurs 50th anniversary podcast The Sound of Spurs brought him face to face with “The Sandwich King” himself, Matt Bonner.

The longtime Spur, now a member of the Bally’ Sports Spurs broadcasting team, shares the origins of “The Red Mamba,” reflects on his career from his humble beginnings in New England, and his time with the Spurs.

Matt Bonner takes us inside his NBA journey from playing overseas to winning championships with the San Antonio Spurs. Matt explains why he played college basketball at the University of Florida and then he shares how playing basketball overseas was the most memorable time of his career. Matt shares what his first impressions of San Antonio were after being traded there and then he dives into what separates San Antonio’s organization from others. Matt finishes up discussing how he wants to be remembered as a player and his own unique flannel retirement ceremony.

Rock on, Red Rocket.

