It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Knicks

The Knicks came out on the losing end of one of the most entertaining games in the NBA on Tuesday night, as the Mavericks somehow made up a 9 point deficit in the last 33 seconds of the game to send it to overtime, with Luka Doncic making the tying shot on the way to scoring 60 in a 126-121 victory for the Mavs. The Knicks will be looking for redemption tonight, and it will be interesting to see if the Spurs will be able to contain Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Quentin Grimes, who all had tremendous games in a losing effort.

The Spurs are smarting from another losing effort in their last game, once again losing their ability to play basketball late in games, ending up in a 130-114 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder that wasn’t as close as the score. The Spurs continued their pattern of playing fairly well until late in the second half and falling apart late under pressure. Tonight at home, they will be looking for a bit more cohesiveness, but with both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell questionable tonight, it will be a tough road for the Silver and Black. Perhaps we will finally see Blake Wesley tonight after he’s been rumored to be available for the last couple of weeks. Maybe Tre Jones can provide the finishing touch the Spurs need in games, as he seems to have really improved his clutch performance, and might be taking the role of closer for this squad.

This is the first time the Spurs have played the Knicks since January 10, and with 353 days between matchups and a lot of roster turnover, the teams don’t have a lot of familiarity. After tonight, the Spurs will play their last game of 2022 on New Year’s Eve against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, so we will get to see how the Silver and Black measure up to both of the teams that played in Tuesday’s classic match. Hopefully Luka doesn’t break the Mavericks scoring record he set earlier this week. With the Spurs, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns all playing tonight, it’s a busy night for Texan sports fans, so maybe set up a couple of tablets next to the TV set and let’s watch all of them at once.

Game Prediction:

The team that leads by 9 points or more with 33 seconds left will not lose the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

December 29, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



