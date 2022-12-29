Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

Coming off a road loss in Oklahoma City that featured another fourth quarter collapse, the Spurs will be looking to end 2022 with two chances to get a win at home, beginning tonight with a New York Knicks team sporting something we’ve only seen once other time in the last ten years: a winning record. Both teams’ top scorers are questionable, so if they don’t play, we’ll see which team’s depth will show up and win it for their team.

San Antonio Spurs (11-23) vs. New York Knicks (18-17)

December 29, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports SW-SA | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Keldon Johnson (questionable — back), Devin Vassell (questionable — knee), Doug McDermott (questionable — knee), Blake Wesley (Out — G League), Charles Bassey (Out — G League), Dominic Barlow (Out — G League)

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson (Day-to-day — hip), RJ Barrett (Out — finger), Obi Toppin (Out — leg), Trevor Keels (Out — G League)

What to Watch for

The Knicks are coming off the type of loss no one wants to be a part of — being on the wrong end of NBA history. Not only did Luka Doncic put together the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assists stat line in NBA history, but the Mavericks became the first team in 20 years to win an NBA game when trailing by 9 points or more in the final 35 seconds. (For the record, the Rockets trailed the Spurs by 8 during Tracy McGrady’s famous 13-in-35 game in 2004, so the Spurs no longer own the worst last-minute collapse in modern NBA History!) The Knicks will likely be looking to get the bad taste of that loss out of their mouths, so the Spurs should be ready for their best effort.

With Johnson and Vassell both questionable (not to mention McDermott), the Spurs may need to find more sources for points. Tre Jones has been a steady scorer, and Jeremy Sochan had an offensive breakout that last he was given plenty of chances with the ball. Malaki Branham has been continuing his offensive breakout lately and can create for himself to an extent. If two or three of the questionable players miss the game, it will require a full team effort from the Spurs to put up the points needed to win NBA games these days.

