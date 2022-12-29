New Spurs series “1v1” features Devin Vassell and George Gervin

There is new series of Spurs videos kicking off today. I just found the teaser in Twitter.

Game recognize game



Grab a seat as @Yvngdevo goes 1v1 with the Iceman to talk all things basketball in the first episode of the all-new series TOMORROW!!!#PorVida | @FrostBank pic.twitter.com/GdXqHYh37x — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

You have to give a lot of respect to George Gervin. He was a generational player for a young San Antonio Spurs franchise, and he has stayed in the community after retirement making the most of his influence on the city.

I commented on Christmas that he’s completed the trifecta of the The Ring of the Rowel, The Sound of Spurs, and the “Welcome Back.” But the Spurs have gone and added a new element to the 50th anniversary promotions.

In 1v1, modern players will ge paired with the Spurs of yesteryear for a friendly game of one on one in which they discuss their styles.

Devin Vassell takes on The Iceman in this inaugural episode. Check back, as soon as the Spurs post the full episode, I’ll plug it in.

I don’t know about you,. but I want to see Tony Parker and Tre Jones face off.

