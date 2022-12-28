Spurs’ starters all finish in double figures in second loss to Thunder this season

After coming off a tough win against the Jazz Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs looked to continue their winning ways on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a back-and-forth affair in the first quarter, the Spurs would keep it close until the fourth quarter. The Spurs lost 130-114 and allowed OKC to have their second-best scoring output off the bench in their team history with 68 points. While getting torched by OKC’s bench, the Spurs’ starters all finished in double figures.

Devin Vassell led the charge with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He’s continuing to establish himself as 1A of this team.

He opened up the Spurs’ first points with a laser three off a Tre Jones feed.

D3V getting us started tonight! pic.twitter.com/6FMl738fvb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

Keldon Johnson continued to establish himself as the team’s 1B finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

He also knows to drain it from three.

KJ for threeee! pic.twitter.com/nXphVfu3iD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

It’s been so much fun watching Jeremy Sochan play basketball lately. He finished the game with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Here he finishes what Keldon started on the put-back slam.

Zach Collins poured in 11 points, eight rebounds, and a block off the bench. He was the only Spur off the bench to finish in double figures.

Here he battles for the tough offensive rebound over both Mike Muscala and Tre Mann and finishes underneath the basket.

STANLEY JOHNSON APPEARANCE! There’s so much speed when he plays, especially driving to the basket off the fastbreak here.

Dev save ‼️ Stanley bucket pic.twitter.com/OG8GzzSfRb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

And here!

Stan steal & score! pic.twitter.com/fyszuYmnSB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

He finished with six points off the bench, two assists, a rebound, and the steal you just saw.

Another steal and score! This time it’s Tre Jones intercepting a pass from Josh Giddey and finishing on the other end.

Tre finished with 14 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a whopping four steals!

It’s especially fun to watch Jeremy play defense. Here he denies Muscala at the rim and forces a shot clock violation.

The play of the night. Jakob Poeltl finds Sochan on the alley-oop connection. When you keep replaying the highlight, Jakob’s pass almost looks like he’s passing it for a catch and layup, but Jeremy is simply built different.

Jak dime, Jer dunk!!! pic.twitter.com/0vlb8xy4Ok — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

Here’s another angle. Jakob was perfect from the field, shooting four of four and finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a block.

the find ➡️ the finish pic.twitter.com/0Osar9eJzn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

BIG BODY COMING THROUGH! KJ gets to the basket and finishes over Kenrich Williams.

The Mustang coming through pic.twitter.com/68Nt2L7n1R — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 28, 2022

Two-way Collins does not allow Williams to get the easy finish and swats his shot away.

And as always, here are the full game highlights.