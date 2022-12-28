Pizza Hut and the Spurs Youth basketball League team up for an impressive 30th year

The San Antonio Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL) will once again be the beneficiary of Pizza Hut’s generosity.

The official presenting partner of the SYBL will donate portions of sales every large stuffed crust one-topping pizza sold between December 26 through January 22. Fans can place their order with any Pizza Hut in the San Antonio area at pizzahut.com.

“Pizza Hut is proud of our 30-plus year partnership with the Spurs and how we are able to come together and support young people in our local community. As local owners, it is important for us to be able to lift up kids in the San Antonio area and help provide them the tools they need for the future.” -Clay Richmond, Owner of Newton Associate I, Ltd dba Pizza Hut.

This season, Tre Jones was chosen by head coach Gregg Popovich to serve as the SYBL ambassador. Every year, Coach Popovich selects a player who exemplifies the youth league’s values and mission on and off the court to serve as the ambassador. Jones will make appearances at various events throughout the SYBL season and will mentor the athletes and assist with running clinics.

Pizza Hut has sponsored SYBL since it was founded in 1990 by Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich and Frank Martin, president and founder of Kids Sports Network.

More than 420,000 young athletes and coaches have participated in the league, which has grown to benefit communities across Central and South Texas.

“Our more than 30-year partnership with Pizza Hut continues to lift and empower aspiring young athletes through innovative and fun programming,” said Joe Clark, VP of Youth Sports and Community Engagement for SS&E. “While we get to teach the kids basketball skills on the court, we also have the honor of teaching them life skills that will help pave the path for a bright future off the court. Pizza Hut’s longstanding and generous support of SYBL’s mission plays a crucial role in advancing this important work.”

Make sure to order your pizza and support the Spurs Youth basketball League.

