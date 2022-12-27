What we learned from the Spurs’ win over the Jazz

I got three basketball gifts for Christmas. First one’s very good: A GOAT card game produced by a German group of guys who call themselves “Basketballnerds”. Instead of photos of the 32 greatest of all time players, it features caricatures of their faces. As for the categories, my wife is starting to learn how many rings Larry Bird has, how many MVPs Tim Duncan won, or how many seasons Michael Jordan played in the NBA. Great stuff. In a couple of weeks I’ll have her watch basketball games with me. Maybe. Or maybe not.

Last year, Nick Greene’s “How to Watch Basketball Like a Genius” was a big hit as a Christmas gift to me: I swallowed it in a couple of gulps, and I learned a lot. Which is why I got another basketball book this year. One I had mentioned a couple of times as one “you can’t go wrong with, because the author is a Spurs fan.” Turns out, I’m probably not part of the target audience of Shea Serrano’s “Basketball (And Other Things).” (No, I’m not saying it’s a poor book, it’s just not for me.) Maybe next year I’ll (finally) get the book Ben Taylor wrote. I’ll just keep mentioning his name throughout the year around our home. And occasionally put on his podcast when we’re in the car. (I’ll let you know right here one year from now whether my quest for “Thinking Basketball” was successful.)

Third basketball gift I got was the most emotional one. I opened it just this morning over here in Germany – and it took about two hours to open it! And once it was almost fully opened, it felt like some evil seven-foot Viking was going to take it away from me. But then came a lovely fella, three inches shorter than myself, and made sure I was going to have my third present. Of course, I’m talking about the Spurs home win over the Jazz, about Lauri Markannen, and about Tre “Santa Cl[utch]” Jones.

