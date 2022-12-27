Keldon Klaus makes his annual appearance

In what is becoming a new holiday tradition, Keldon Johnson is suiting up as Kris Kringle and making a special holiday for some San Antonio families.

With the help of his elves Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham, the Spurs trio supported the mission of Elf Louise to bring “the joy of Christmas to the children of our community who otherwise would be at risk of not having a celebration of the Christmas season.”

Enjoy the video. Happy holidays. And for those of you heading back to work this week, godspeed.

