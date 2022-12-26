The Sound of Spurs podcast episode 8 is out now

He spent one season suiting up for the Silver & Black and two more running the show.

John Lucas II spent fourteen seasons playing in the NBA. Originally drafted by the Houston Rockets, Lucas found himself in Golden State after commissioner Larry O’Brien sent him as compensation for the Rockets signing of Rick Berry in 1978.

Bill Schoening’s interview with Lucas

“takes us inside his journey that started with him growing up in North Carolina, and then led to him playing and coaching in the NBA. John talks about being drafted #1 overall and his 24 assist night (in only 24 minutes). John shares memories of playing with George “the Iceman” Gervin and then he dives into how he became the head coach for the Spurs in 1992-93. John finishes discussing the legacy of the San Antonio Spurs.”

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.