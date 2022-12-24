DraftKings: How to Watch the NBA on Christmas Day

Is there anything better than waking up early to presents under the tree, enjoying a magnificent feast with your family, and kicking back for a five-game slate of NBA matchups on Christmas Day? If you answered no, it might be time to put on your comfiest pajamas and sink into your couch for 12 hours of basketball paradise on ESPN and ABC.

From LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Nikola Jokic, there will be no lack of superstars on the hardwood this Christmas. Watching the best hoopers on the planet go toe-to-toe is always a treat, and DraftKings has another gift for fans, with the latest odds for all their holiday sports betting activities.

The Sixers are on a season-high seven-game winning streak as they visit the world-famous Madison Square Garden to kickstart the Christmas Day festivities with an Atlantic Divison showdown against the Knicks. Although New York has lost their last two games, they have enough high-end talent to make Joel Embiid and company sweat for another dub.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are on opposite ends of the athleticism spectrum, yet the parallels between their games are unmistakable. Both generational superstars are basketball maestros with the smarts to pick apart any defense, and we’ll have the pleasure of watching them duke it out in a frantic attempt to keep their clubs afloat in the West.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics (4:00 PM CT on ABC)

Boston and Milwaukee are facing off for the first time this season in a tilt that could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. Whoever walks away victorious from this yuletide tug-of-war will also claim first place, so buckle up for an incredibly competitive back-and-forth headlined by MVP candidates Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Injuries are the worst part of any sport, and unfortunately for hoops fans everywhere, Steph Curry will be on the sidelines as the Warriors host the Grizzlies in what looked like a can’t-miss matchup a couple of weeks ago. On the other hand, at least they can look forward to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. producing plenty of offensive fireworks.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets (9:30 PM CT on ESPN)

Our noel nightcap features a pair of Western Conference titans looking to prove they’re more than your run-of-the-mill regular-season pretenders in front of a national audience. Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker have already established a concrete case for MVP consideration, and a classic Christmas performance could immortalize their names in league lore.

