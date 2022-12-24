What we learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Magic

Though I used to be a bit of a film buff when I was younger, I don’t watch much television these days outside of basketball and a bit of what you guys in the United States call soccer. But it’s different in the days before Christmas and on Christmas.

Last weekend, for example, I watched all the Christmas episodes of “That 70s Show”, my favorite sitcom as a teenager. I also watched “Die Hard” my favorite christmas movie of all time. And the only christmas movie I watch every year without failure.

The first five or so times I watched was in the 90s, on German television and therefore dubbed into German. I watched it for the action back then. The last 20 or so times I watched it, I watched with English audio. I no longer watch it for the action, I watch it mostly for the quotes.

My favorite quote is from Harry Ellis, the sleazy executive who suddenly tries to take matters into his own hands: “I negotiate million dollar deals for breakfast, I think I can handle this eurotrash”, he says to Holly, McClane’s wife. And then he says to chief villain Hans Gruber: “Hey! Sprechen Sie Talk?”

It’s actually one of the very few instances in the film when the German words used actually make sense. Most of the rest is what us Germans would refer to as “Kauderwelsch” – a lovely term that is used to describe an unintelligible use of language.

My favorite bit of Kauderwelsch in “Die Hard” is “Heizehaus unterm Dach”, because the term “Heizehaus” simply doesn’t exist in the German language. With a bit of fantasy, it could refer to a room where a central heating system is installed. But would you install the central heating system just below the roof (ie. “unterm Dach”)? It’s hilarious.

Today is Christmas Eve and for me and my wife that means it’s binge-watching day. We started some years ago with the first three Indiana Jones movies, a year later we watched the original Star Wars trilogy. We have run out of trilogies, though, which is why we’re trying to watch a quadrilogy today – the four Miss Marple films starring Margaret Rutherford.

Before I stray any further, I also watched something this morning. I watched the Spurs being blown out by the Orlando Magic.

Takeaways