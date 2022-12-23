It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs’ shooting was as cold as the weather last night in New Orleans, but they improved enough over the course of the game to make things interesting before CJ McCollum put the game away by going nuclear in the final quarter. They will have to have a better start tonight and play better defense tonight to win on the road against super-rookie Paolo Banchero and the talented Magic. Orlando’s overall record isn’t that much better than the Spurs, but they are 8-9 at home and could even up their record in the Amway Center with a victory over the Spurs tonight.

Blake Wesley could return to action tonight after missing most of the season so far, bring some needed help to the point guard position, which Tre Jones has been handling pretty much single-handedly for the last couple of months. Speaking of single-handedness, everyone’s favorite one-handed free throw shooter, Jeremy Sochan, had his best offensive game of his career last night, and it will be interesting to see if he can follow up that red-hot performance with another breakout offensive game. Tonight’s game will be worth watching just to see how Jeremy can continue to adapt to the pro game. It’s really looking like the Spurs made the right pick at the #9 spot this year.

Game Prediction:

Having mastered one-handed free throws using his right arm, Sochan will switch to using his left side at halftime.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

December 23, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.