A contender needs to trade for Rockets’ Eric Gordon

It’s not my style to write about players from the other twenty-nine NBA teams who do not reside in San Antonio. It also follows suit that I don’t wish NBA titles on players from non-Spurs franchises, but after watching the Spurs play the Houston Rockets last Monday, I have to say I am rooting for Eric Gordon to be put on a team with a real chance of winning this year’s title.

Eric Gordon was part of that James Harden era Rockets team that pushed the pace and at times seemed to have only three types of shots - Clint Capela dunks, three-pointers attempted by everyone not named Clint Capela, and James Harden free throws.

And Gordon was integral to that style. He is a beast.

A three-point assassin for much of his career, he’s also able to defend well in the modern position-less NBA. He is the last remnant from that Mike D’Antoni run-and-gun Rockets team.

When Harden forced himself an exit to a loaded Brooklyn Nets, he triggered a rebuild in Houston. The twenty-teens Rockets have all moved on, but Eric Gordon remains.

The Rockets core is young and currently has five players under the age of twenty-three who are averaging double digits. Gordon, a valuable leader and locker room presence, will turn thirty-four in two days. He has averaged double-digit scoring his entire career - all sixteen seasons.

2017’s Sixth Man and Three-Point Contest champion should wake on Christmas morning and find a trade under his tree sending him to one of the more viable title contenders.

This is the time - trade rumors have begun swirling and Gordon is no exception.

And as a fan of an opposing team, I must say he is a solid player and sure to be an asset to any team that could pull him off the bench to shake up things over a seven-game series.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets are “more inclined” to trade Eric Gordon this season than even they were over the past two seasons

In the last twenty-four hours, Jovan Buha of The Athletic linked Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl to trade rumors involving there Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Lakers do not seem poised to be viable contenders, one can never sleep on LeBron James. The right combination of bench sharp-shooters and healthy elders may once again hoist the Larry O’Brien.

And they are not the only team who could be clamoring to recruit Gordon for the remainder of the season.

Gordon is making over $19 million this season, but he has a non-guaranteed team option for next season, meaning that a team could trade for his services this season without making a long-term commitment to the aging veteran.

In return, the Rockets are looking to acquire a young player or a future first-round pick.

