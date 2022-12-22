It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Pelicans will be without their two best players tonight, with both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson missing the contest with injuries. Zion, in particular, has been a Spurs nemesis whenever he plays against the Spurs, scoring at will against what seems to be token resistance in the paint for rim-shaking dunk after dunk, many of them with a free throw tacked to add insult to injury. So, it’s probably good for the Spurs chances tonight that he won’t be playing, but the Pelicans have plenty of talent to make the Silver and Black struggle, especially with Keldon Johnson expected to sit out tonight’s game.

Devin Vassell has stepped to show that he’s a true leader and star player, and he will be leading the team tonight against the pouch-beaked birds. Jakob Poeltl has looked a little rusty after returning from injury, but tonight might give him a real opportunity for a breakout game against the short-handed New Orleans squad. Stanley Johnson has been a solid contributor for San Antonio since he joined the team a few weeks back, and tonight will be another opportunity to see how well he can key the offensive movement and make this a competitive game.

Game Prediction:

Zion Williamson will somehow draw a foul on a Spurs player without leaving the bench.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

‘Twas the night before

the night before

the night before Christmas

open the door

basketball’s in store

that we will witness

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

December 22, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, SA



