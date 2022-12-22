Blake Wesley could return as soon as Friday vs. the Magic

A lot of Spurs have missed time this season with various ailments, but none so much as rookie Blake Wesley, who was announced out for 6-8 weeks back on Halloween after suffering a grade 3 strain of the MCL suffered during a game against the Timberwolves. Now, seven-and-a-half weeks later and following a stint with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio has recalled him from the G-League. While he’ll be inactive tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, he could be ready to return as soon as Friday against the Orlando Magic, according to San Antonio Express News’ Tom Orsborn,

Spurs will be recalling rookie guard Blake Wesley today after his stint with the Austin Spurs. He’ll be inactive tonight but could see action Friday night in Orlando. If so, it would be his first with the Spurs since he injured his knee in late October. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 22, 2022

With backup guard minutes suddenly available following the waiving of Josh Primo, Wesley appeared in two games for the Spurs before his injury, averaging 8 points and 2 assists while hitting two of this three shots from above the arc. It’s a tiny sample size, but his athleticism, fearlessness, and exciting brand of ball opened some eyes in those few glimpses fans got.

The Spurs have struggled in the minutes Tre Jones hasn’t been on the floor, and while Malaki Branham has had a bit of a breakout in his last few games, the opportunity will be there for Wesley to claim some of those minutes back. It will take some time since he will likely be eased back into the rotation, but it will be good to finally get an extended look at him and see what he’s all about.