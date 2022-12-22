Spurs host “Elf” watch party

As part of the San Antonio Spurs holiday festivities, Zach Collins, Blake Wesley and invited members of the San Antonio chapter of the Boys and Girls Club to watch the modern-day holiday classic Elf.

The Will Ferrell Christmas movie has become part of the holiday lexicon and is a must see for fans of seasonal pictures.

Collins and Wesley met their friends at EVO Cinema, a metroplex which has movies, food, bowling, video games, and other family entertainment in one convenient location.

Collins wasted no time making himself a visible member of the Spurs. He was supporting community events last season before he was cleared to be on the court.

Wesley finds himself in a similar situation. Although he has been hampered by an early-season injury and forced onto the sidelines, he also is becoming a dependable member of the Spurs off-court culture.

Speculation as to Wesley’s importance to the team has been noted in the organizations lack of bringing in alternate point guards while they continue to retool the youthful line-up.

