Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker nominated for the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The initial ballot for the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class has been announced, and if it goes as expected, it could very well be Spurs-studded event. It has been known since the end of the 2018-19 season that this would be one of the most star-studded classes in history, as Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade all announced their retirements, as well as former Spur Pau Gasol (who made the most of his career during his time with the Lakers), but head coach Gregg Popovich is the surprise inclusion on the ballot.

He has respectfully declined multiple other chances to be on the ballot, with most assuming he would wait until he retires. This is not to say his inclusion on the 2023 ballot points to potential retirement after this season, but it will likely fuel a new round of speculation. (It could just be he wanted to see his players go first, although he would be joining Parker in this case, but he wouldn’t be “ahead” of anyone.) Regardless, as the winningest coach in NBA history and winner of five championships, he is more than qualified.

Parker would be the third and final member of the Spurs Big Three to enter the Hall of Fame, with whom he won four championships, including the 2007 Finals MVP and was a six-time All Star. He, Nowitzki and Gasol were all part of the globalization of the NBA beginning in the early 2000’s, bringing their influences from France, Germany, and Spain, respectively.

Here is more information on the class courtesy of ESPN: