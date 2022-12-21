NBA All-Star voting starts today. You can join the action on the NBA App or through Vote.NBA.com.

Get your favorite Spurs players into the mix for the All-Star Weekend in Utah next year.

You can get a Free NBA ID which will enhance your experience, focus on your favorite players, and enter you for a chance to win a trip to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

OnChristmas Day, New Year’s Day, January 6th, 13th, 16th, and 20th, votes will count triple, or “3 for 1.”

Vote daily and check in for stats on your favorite player’s chances of making the big weekend.

Which Spurs would you like to see make an appearance?

