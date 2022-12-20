NBA on TNT Preview: Scorching Knicks Host Shorthanded Warriors in The Big Apple

The NBA on TNT has another intriguing double-header for diehard hoops fans as a handful of the hottest teams in the association go toe-to-toe on the national stage. Fasten your seatbelts for a matchup between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors before the Memphis Grizzlies meet the Denver Nuggets in a battle for the top of the Western Conference.

Although injuries to Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins might make the first game slightly one-sided, the second contest features two of the brightest superstars in basketball, Ja Morant and Nikola Jokic, who have produced unbelievable numbers all season. And if you want to earn a few bucks as you follow the action, DraftKings has all your sports betting needs.

The Knicks are the hottest team in the league, with a seven-game winning streak that doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon. Though a somewhat favorable schedule has aided their cause, head coach Tom Thibodeau has his players dialed in on defense and allowing 101.1 points per game (2nd in the NBA) since December started.

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett have been invaluable to New York, combining for 69.3 points over their last seven outings while looking like the big three fans hoped they were getting this summer. That trio was out of sorts at the beginning of the season, but they are meshing as their club climbs the standings.

Golden State was already holding on for dear life before Steph Curry went down with a shoulder subluxation, and the reigning champs are seemingly hitting an obstacle at every turn. With Andrew Wiggins out for the last two games of the road trip and Klay Thompson questionable for tonight, there aren’t many positive indicators for The Dubs.

Jordan Poole notched a career-high 43 points while pushing the Warriors to victory over Toronto. And they will probably need another heroic effort from their third-year guard as they visit Madison Square Garden in search of their first back-to-back wins in more than two weeks. The oddsmakers are betting against the visitors, and so should you.

DraftKings Odds

Knicks: Spread: -5 (-115), O/U: 221 (-110), Moneyline: -200

Warriors: Spread: +5 (-110), O/U: 221 (-110), Moneyline: +170

Nikola Jokic has put together a case to join Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird as the fourth player in the history of the NBA to take home back-to-back-to-back MVP awards. The 27-year-old center has averaged 34.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists over his last five contests, and he is fresh off a 40-27-10 performance on Sunday.

Denver has won four of their last five games, which has pushed them into second place in the Western Conference. Despite all their recent success, the Nuggets will be hard-pressed to keep things rolling against the white-hot Grizzlies tonight if Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are potentially both on the sidelines for this matchup.

Ja Morant has been the engine powering the sixth-highest-scoring attack (116.2 PPG) in the NBA this season. The explosive point guard established himself as a superstar a year ago, and he has proved his breakout was no fluke, toting the Grizzlies to first place in the Western Conference with his costars out of commission on a near-nightly basis.

Memphis obliterated the completely healthy Bucks by 41 points last week, and they are quickly entering their name into the contender conversation. And if not for a strange ejection of Ja in OKC, their seven-game winning streak might still be intact. You might want to put some cash on the Grizzlies, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. back in the mix.

DraftKings Odds

Nuggets: Spread: +1.5 (-110), O/U: 234 (-110), Moneyline: +100

Grizzlies: Spread: -1.5 (-110), O/U: 234 (-110), Moneyline: -120

