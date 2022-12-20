Compete for the Spurs “ULTRA Courtside Experience”

You can enter for your chance to win the Michelob ULTRA Courtside VIP experience.

On January 13th, the Spurs tip off against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. Coincidentally, the warriors are the first opponent to play the Spurs at the Alamodome.

The Spurs Organization is currently rallying San Antonio DSp[urs fans to attend as the maximum capacity of 65,000 would put the game (and our Spurs) in the Guiness Book of World Records.

Two of that games attendees will be there care of the ULTRA Courtside Experience.

The package includes killer seats at the game, a Spurs swag bag, and all of the VIP experiences you can handle.

Click HERE to enter.

Deadline is December 30th.

