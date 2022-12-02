The Shorthanded Spurs are Spiraling Into the Holiday Season

The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t be more ready to leave November in their rearview mirror and never look back again after going 1-14 and ending the month on a nine-game losing streak. Their high-speed motion offense has sputtered, poor communication has left their defense in shambles, and all sorts of nicks and bruises have left them severely shorthanded.

One of the main culprits behind the team’s struggles has been a freezing-cold Keldon Johnson, who has failed to shoot above 36% in any of his last six games. Although San Antonio’s de facto go-to scorer has disappeared, Devin Vassell has ramped up his game, averaging a team-high 20.6 points while looking like one of the best three-point threats in the NBA.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek hops on the mic with me for this edition of Alamo City Limits to talk about how the Silver and Black have lost control of what was briefly a competitive rebuild.