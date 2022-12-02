David Robinson Bobblehead tonight at the AT&T Center

The Spurs 50th anniversary is in full effect and although The Good Guys aren’t raking up wins, they are fighting their way through the rough patches. It is quite a spectacle to witness.

If you are available tonight, the Spurs are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting players (when he is healthy) and he seems to be having fun doing exactly what he is doing.

Tonight is also the second of five bobbleheads commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Spurs making San Antonio their home.

Tonight’s honoree is The Admiral David Robinson.

If Gervin brought the style, Robinson brought the culture. His military background was already a perfect fit for San Antonio, but his demeanor defined the Spurs. Their grace on the court, the way they don’t get rattled in tense situations, and their off court lifestyles all reflect the values of San Antonio.

Remember, these bobbleheads will all connect to make a barge just like the ones the spurs ride through downtown on the river each and every time they win another NBA title.

tonight is the night to get yours. The first 10,000 people in the door will walk out with this keepsake.

I’ll be there with my daughter.

Hope to see you there.

