San Antonio at Houston Final Score: Spurs blast the Rockets away, win 124-105

The San Antonio Spurs head to Houston to face the Rockets at the Toyota Center after a two-game losing streak. Both teams are seemingly racing to the bottom, with both teams ranking 14th and 15th in the Western conference, respectfully.

Keldon Johnson is out tonight, and Jeremy Sochan is coming off of the bench this evening.

Observations

Jeremy Sochan is shooting one-armed free throws. And his hair is green. This season, his hair has been fiesta-colored, silver, pink, and tennis ball green.

Jeremy Sochan is struggling from the free throw line this season (45.8%), so he’s now attempting something new: one-armed free throws.https://t.co/RiLgckgYK0 pic.twitter.com/GPfyQMGjSo — Damian Wobbard (@WorldWideWob) December 20, 2022

Romeo Langford’s defense is great. It’s been great pretty much this entire season. He’s been a very special defensive piece for the Spurs.

Stanley Johnson had a nice buzzer-beater to end the first half. He’s been shooting heavily in the first half, so it was nice seeing him get this in.

The Spurs, who were once up by 35-28, committed 13 turnovers in the first half and committed 3 fouls, giving the Rockets an opportunity to take the lead at the half, 62-60.

Keita Bates-Diop had a euro-step and a half for the layup in the third quarter.

Jeremy Sochan had a nice put back. In the 3rd, he's been playing nice defense.

Spurs played much more aggressively in the 3rd quarter, cleaning up their shots, moving a bit slower in pace, and landing shots which led them to be able to re-establish the lead in the 3rd.

Spurs end their shot attempts in the 3rd with ANOTHER shot clock buzzer-beater step back jumper by Devin Vassell.

Stanley Johnson is putting on a show tonight. He made a couple of threes, has beautiful passing, he should hands down be the fan favorite for tonight.

Spurs are now up by 20 in the 4th-quarter. The turnaround has been great in the second half.

It's good to see Jakob Poeltl back in the game post-injury. He was recently on a minutes restriction, and tonight he played 23.

The Rockets challenge against the dunk was successful and 2-points were added to Houston. Pop looks mad that the Rockets won the challenge.

Houston is a mess of a team, that they have to be purposefully tanking, amirite?

The Spurs have their 10th win of the season. They are now 10-20.

5 players off of the bench had double figure points this evening, great performance by tonight’s bench.

Spurs win 124-105.

The Spurs road trip continues as they head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans this Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:00 P.M.