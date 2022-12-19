It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs backslid to some of their bad early season habits in Mexico City, allowing the active Miami hands on defense to discombobulate the Spurs offense late, leading to another late game collapse with the Heat outscoring San Antonio by 14 in the final quarter and winning by 10 over the last place Silver and Black. The good guys are going to have to develop more poise late in games to beat good teams, but the good news is that tonight they get to play a bad team, the struggling Houston Rockets.

The Rockets have a lot of talent, but like the Spurs, they are young and make a lot of mistakes. The Spurs are tied at the bottom of the standings with Houston, so the loser of tonight’s game will game sole possession of last place in the west, and a good line on that sweet sweet 14% chance of the #1 draft pick in next summer’s draft lottery. But win or lose, both teams will be in the running for the coveted Wembanyama pick, so it’s more about seeing how the young team develops and what kind of teaching and improvement that Pop can instill in his guys. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Tonight’s game will set an unofficial NBA record for missed dunk attempts.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

December 19, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports is back in the house



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.