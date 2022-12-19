Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel releases episode 9

The San Antonio Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel released “Capturing the Admiral,” the ninth installment of the fifty-piece special.

The episode follows David’s storied career before basketball blowing up as a basketball player in the Naval Academy. Grab some views of Robinson, I sometimes forget just how young he looked at the draft.

For those who don’t know or don’t recall, Robinson’s drafting came with a caveat — he had to fulfill his two-year obligation to the United States Navy, meaning whichever team drafted him wouldn't;t have his services until two season later, when Robinson would bet a free agent.

This video goes deeper into not only San Antonio’s push to impress Robinson, but his own anxiety about living up to being a number one pick two years after the fact.

San Antonio did win Robinson’s heart, and together they formed an impenetrable bond.

I’ve shared this before, but just a couple of years ago my family was dining at a local restaurant when Robinson and a guest were seated at the next table I heard him share with abundant fervor his admiration for San Antonio. His accomplishments and dedication to the advancement of San Antonio paint a clear portrait.

