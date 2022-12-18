Jakob Claus is coming to town

Santa (San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl) made an appearance through Elf Louise at the AT&T Center earlier this week. Along with his elves (who strikingly resemble Tre Jones and Devin Vassell), Santa spread a little holiday cheer to some Eastside families and children.

Poeltl, Jones, and Vassell, distributed gifts, food, tickets to a Spurs home game and swag during the holiday party at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs have been out and about all month helping families in need to have a better holiday. Through partnerships with San Antonio Food Bank, H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, ChildSafe, Haven for Hope, EVO Entertainment and Elf Louise, these community events have been made possible.

It all started last month with the Thanksgiving Day foor drive in the AT&T Center parking lot and has continued through gifts of shoes, games, a Christmas tree distribution, movie night, blanket distribution, a cookie party and now these wonderful Santa moments.

Keldon held one last year that I was fortunate enough to attend and he is scheduled to make another appearance as Santa Keldon later this week. Check back for photos.

