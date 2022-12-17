Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan spread some holiday cheer at Haven For Hope

Last Sunday, Spurs teammates Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins joined Haven for Hope’s 13th Annual Cookie Party. The players, along with 300 children and their families decorated cookies, made ornaments, took part in face painting, and shared in holiday cheer.

Sochan and Collins also distributed gifts, Spurs swag, and game tickets to the families.

Haven for Hope addresses root causes of homelessness and offers support tailored to the specific needs of the individual.

Season of Giving is in full swing. Spurs players will continue to spread cheer throughout the month, donating meals and gifts to families in need.

This season, the Spurs have teamed up with various nonprofits to make these community moments possible.

Season of Giving embodies the Spurs commitment to community impact, especially during the holiday season.

