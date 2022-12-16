The Spurs are back to playing competitive basketball

The San Antonio Spurs have bounced back over the last week after an 11-game losing streak left them scrambling for answers. Gregg Popovich had the youngsters trading punches with playoff hopefuls, and aside from one lopsided loss to Damian Lillard and the Blazers, it appeared they could be on the brink of turning a corner.

With Keldon Johnson snapping his prolonged slump, Devin Vassell arising as the closer, and three days off to recuperate, regroup, and practice, the Silver and Black have been more cohesive on both ends. Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott returning from nagging injuries after missing several games also helped their cause.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek hops on the mic with me for this edition of Alamo City Limits to discuss how the Spurs have turned things around and whether their recent success is sustainable.