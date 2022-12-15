What we Learned from the Spurs loss to the Trail Blazers

Another game, another night of the Spurs playing chess with our brains. So far, this season can be divided into three different segments: the 5-2 start, subsequent 1-16 stretch (compounded by a difficult, condensed schedule and many injuries), then the seemingly out-of-nowhere three-game winning streak after a rare three nights off. At this point, we don’t know if last night’s loss to the Trail Blazers will just be a blip in another winning stretch or if it’s the start of a new losing slump, but it was hard to determine based on the game itself since we saw both versions of the Spurs in their 112-128 loss.

With Jakob Poeltl still out, Zach Collins joining him with a sore ankle, and Romeo Langford, who always seems to be “questionable” leading up every game, back on the list of injuries, the Spurs jotted yet another new starting lineup of Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Josh Richardson, Keita Bates-Diop, and Charles Bassey. (Devin Vassell and the suddenly unrecognizable, normal-haired Jeremy Sochan — I literally had to remember he wears #10 to find him out there — are still on minutes restrictions and coming off the bench.)

Another night of unfamiliar rotations brought out both the good and the bad of this Spurs team. The unfamiliar units struggled to stop a red-hot Blazers team led by Damian Lillard, who has now hit 18 threes over his last two games. That familiar bad defense from the 1-16 stretch was present for much of the first half, with poor rotations leaving their many shooters wide open as they quickly got out to a 19-point lead, and again in the fourth quarter as they did what superior teams do a take over, so is another losing slump on the way?

On the other hand, the offense wasn’t bad in the first half (just not good enough to overcome the bad defense and keep up), but in the second half the Spurs made a furious comeback to get within four points in late in the third quarter, which was an encouraging sign after they so often got down on themselves and didn’t make many comeback attempts during the slump. So was this a sign the Spurs have no plans to fall back on bad habits and will keep finding wins against an upcoming easier stretch of schedule? Odds are they will end up being somewhere in between the two extreme versions we have seen so far, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Takeaways