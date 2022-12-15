The Sound of Spurs episode 7: Terry Porter

On December 8th, the San Antonio Spurs honored former point guard Terry Porter.

Porter was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1985 and played a decade before moving on to Minnesota. After a short stint in Miami in 1999, Terry was a San Antonio Spur.

Bill Schoening also had an opportunity to sit with Porter recently.

Terry Porter takes us inside his early days growing up in Milwaukee, to his collegiate days playing for an NAIA school, and then to the NBA. Terry shares when he was introduced to the game of basketball, and then he explains how he landed at an NAIA school. Terry shares what it was like to be the first ever NAIA player to compete in the 1984 Olympic Trials and then he talks about his journey in Portland and San Antonio. Terry provides detail into what it was like to play for the Spurs organization, he shares what his fondest memories of the Spurs are and then he dives into the legacy of Spurs basketball.

