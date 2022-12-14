Devin Vassell has become a closer for the young and suddenly competitive Spurs

When you own the worst point differential in the league, like San Antonio, that usually hints you’ve been on the wrong end of a handful of blowouts. Though the Spurs have played the fewest clutch minutes of any team this season, they have been incredibly competitive against playoff hopefuls as of late, and Devin Vassell has emerged as their closer.

The third-year swingman drained a pair of monumental midrange jumpers with the game on the line in Miami last weekend, and he made a stepback from the nail to give the Silver and Black the cushion they needed to keep Cleveland at bay on Monday night. His late scoring on isolations and pick-and-rolls has been mostly simple but oh-so-effective.

Join us for a short voyage into the film room as we watch a few clips that highlight why Gregg Popovich has turned to Vassell down the stretch.

