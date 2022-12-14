It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Trail Blazers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The lead for the Spurs over the Cavs on Monday night kept shrinking, but somehow lasted to the final buzzer for the third win in a row for the Silver and Black, matching their longest victory streak of the season. They can extend it tonight, or if they lose, they could break their tie with the Houston Rockets for last place in the west, and primacy in the tank patrol standings (excluding some awful teams in the east).

Damian Lillard always plays great against the Spurs, and he’s got a better supporting cast this year, which has them in fifth place in the west, just behind the Suns. Drew Eubanks always plays well against his former team, and with Jakob Poeltl still out with a sore knee, the matchup between him and Zach Collins should be something to watch. It will be interesting to see if the Spurs try to match up Devin Vassell with Damian on defense, where his length might help contain the talented point guard. It’s going to be a fun watch, and whatever the outcome, some fans will rejoice, and others will complain. That kind of action can be as entertaining as the game sometimes. Let’s see what happens.

Game Prediction:

Tre Jones will outscore Damian Lillard.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

December 14, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35 [Dare I say it: I miss Bally Sports]



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.