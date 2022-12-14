Spurs “Welcome Back” Johnny Moore

Continuing with the Spurs 50th anniversary festivities. Monday night was Tim Duncan Bobblehead Night. But for some of older fans, it was all about Johnny Moore.

0️⃣0️⃣ will forever hang in the rafters Welcome back, Johnny Moore! #Spurs50 pic.twitter.com/pe5yNPTejA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 13, 2022

Moore was one game shy of playing his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, and he wore the number “00” in all of his games...minus one game. (For some reason, he wore #10 once and I still cannot locate which game and why.)

Moore is one of the twenty-one NBA players to rack up at least 10 steals in a single game.

Before the game, fans had a chance to take a photo with Moore. I took advantage.

Met @spurs legend Johnny Moore last night. Met him 38 years ago at the HemisFair Arena. Still remember getting his autograph. Heck of a player and an all around great guy.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GyIP8dV8Vd — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) December 13, 2022

He was the first player I ever met, and I still remember hanging out after a game against the Denver Nuggets back in the early 80s to meet him afterward.

Of course, he made an appearance center court at the end of the first quarter and then spent much of the second frame with Bill and Sean and Michelle.

@spurs legendary Johnny Moore taking center court at the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Q0CZgvVo5Y — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) December 13, 2022

As an added bonus, the game was incredible and the Spurs pulled of three wins in a row after eleven straight losses, against a high seated Cleveland Cavaliers.

Spurs are home tonight hosting the Portland Trail Blazers. Hopefully The Good Guys are still riding high from Monday night because they owe Lillard and Company a proper drubbing.

Go Spurs Go!

