NBA on TNT Preview: Championship Contenders Go Head-to-Head On TNT

Basketball fans are in for another exhilarating slate of double-headers as The NBA on TNT welcomes a handful of superstars to the national stage for a couple of potential playoff matchups. First up, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Golden State Warriors before the Boston Celtics square off with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anytime the last two NBA champions meet during the regular season, you can almost always bank on a postseason atmosphere. The Celtics and Lakers own the most storied rivalry in the NBA, so don’t miss the late-night game either. And if you’re trying to make a buck or two along the way, check out DraftKings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a once-in-a-generation talent. The Greek Freak makes the game look easy, effortlessly galloping downhill with impossibly long strides that can cover half the court in a single gather. He dominates on both ends and has the Bucks poised for another extended playoff run.

Superstars can’t steer a flourishing franchise without help, and Milwaukee has supplied their cornerstone with the perfect supporting cast. With Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez operating as second, third, and fourth fiddles, the Bucks are a formidable opponent for anyone in the NBA.

Steph Curry also fits into the category of a once-in-a-lifetime player, and if not for his absurd numbers this season, who knows where the Warriors would be? The two-time MVP has averaged 30.0 points while on pace for his second 50/40/90 season, yet his team is only one game above .500.

Though Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins have played about as well as you might expect, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have failed to get up to speed. Golden State lost a bunch of the depth that made their championship team special, and it might be wise to place your money on Milwaukee.

DraftKings Odds

Bucks: Spread: -4 (-110), O/U: 233 (-115), Moneyline: -175

Warriors: Spread: +4 (-110), O/U: 233 (-105), Moneyline: +150

Anthony Davis has continued cementing himself near the front of the MVP race over the last month. The four-time All-NBA center has averaged 32.0 points and 14.2 rebounds since November 13th, and if you remove the one game he played eight minutes due to illness, those numbers only balloon.

The Lakers are still looming outside of the play-in picture. But with LeBron James performing like a superstar again and the rest of their roster slowly returning to health, Los Angeles should have plenty of time to climb out of lottery territory and into the middle of the Western Conference standings.

Despite a two-game losing streak, Boston has the best record in the NBA and a franchise player named Jayson Tatum. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, propelling himself into legitimate MVP candidacy for the first time in his brief yet fantastic career.

Could the Celtics overlook their longtime cross-conference rivals and gift them a victory? Maybe, and with Al Horford joining Robert Williams III on the injury report, fans will probably get more Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin minutes than usual. Regardless, don’t overthink about betting on Boston.

DraftKings Odds

Lakers: Spread: +3.5 (-105), O/U: 235.5 (-110), Moneyline: +140

Celtics: Spread: -3.5 (-115), O/U: 235.5 (-110), Moneyline: -165

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.