What We Learned from the Spurs win over the Cavaliers

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night behind an all-around team effort that depended on decisive drives to the basket, unselfish ball movement, and players sacrificing their bodies for extra possessions. Although the youngsters nearly relinquished a 19-point lead, they hunkered down in the clutch and pulled out a dub.

After stumbling into last place in the Western Conference with an 11-game losing streak that lasted more than three weeks, the Silver and Black have turned their fortunes around with three successive victories. Lottery odds might be on the minds of some fans, but Head Coach Gregg Popovich has this group playing competitive basketball against playoff contenders.

Observations