Spurs Community Leadership Institute to support community growth

The Spurs announced their upcoming Spurs Community Leadership Institute (SCLI). Through their partnerships with Self Financial and Frost, the program applies a collaborative approach, bringing nonprofit leaders together to create sustainable solutions for issues facing the community.

“It’s our honor to listen and learn from the community and our responsibility to show up both on and off the court – the Spurs Community Leadership Institute was created to do just that,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for SS&E. “Alongside our team and partners, SCLI invests in the next generation of non-profit leaders who are advancing the work being done in the mental health space. We can use the resources we have to get others what they need and to create another important healing space for collective impact to thrive. Together, we are excited to build leaders and legacies in communities we have the honor of walking alongside.”

SCLI aims concentrate on a different issue being faced by our community each year, with the inaugural year focusing on mental health needs and access to mental health resources.

“At Self, our mission is rooted in financial access and wellness, which is an essential component of overall mental health,” said Monique White, head of community at Self. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the Spurs Community Leadership Institute to invest in leaders that positively impact the overall well-being of the San Antonio and Austin communities each day.”

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.